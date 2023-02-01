Man dies after crash on I-40 East, Knoxville police say

Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a red Mustang that had crashed on the entrance ramp to I-40 East.
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died on Tuesday after crashing a car on the entrance ramp to I-40 East from Bridgedale Road, according to a release from Knoxville Police Department officials.

KPD officers arrived to find a red Mustang had left the road and hit a concrete bridge on the right side of the ramp.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, KPD officials said.

The man’s identity has not been released.

