Mom charged with murder sparks mental health conversation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts mom, was charged with the murder of her three children. Experts speculated Clancy could have suffered from postpartum psychosis.

“Postpartum depression is depressive symptoms that usually start following the birth of a baby,” said Vanderbilt University Medical Center postpartum psychiatrist, Dr. Michael Caucci.

While postpartum psychosis is rare, 1 in 8 mothers suffer from postpartum depression, according to the C.D.C.

New moms often feel guilty or confused by negative emotions after giving birth, so they rarely speak up, said Dr. Caucci. That’s especially true in extreme cases.

“If it hasn’t become so severe she loses grip on reality, she may hide the symptoms,” Dr. Caucci said. “She may have insight that ‘Okay, this is weird, I don’t want to report this to anybody,’ and it just builds, and builds, and builds, and builds, until eventually something sets it off.”

It’s important for new moms to have a strong support system surrounding them, especially in the first months.

