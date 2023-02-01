‘A mother’s worst nightmare’: Lauren Lowrey recalls life-threatening illness after childbirth

Watch WSMV4 at 6 on Friday to see Lauren’s amazing story
Lauren Lowrey plays with her children on the playground.
Lauren Lowrey plays with her children on the playground.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 anchor Lauren Lowrey nearly died after the birth of her second child in 2018.

Five days after giving birth to a healthy boy, Lowrey was hospitalized for a life-threatening illness that was initially difficult for doctors to diagnose.

“When I went to the hospital, all of my tests showed that everything was normal,” Lowrey said. “It was maddening because I knew that something was wrong, but the tests showed I was fine.”

Lowrey complained of pain in her back, shortness of breath, a constant headache and severe swelling. Her symptoms started five days after giving birth.

“When I was going through it, I had this feeling that if I closed my eyes, I wouldn’t wake up,” Lowrey said. “My body knew something was terribly wrong.”

Lowrey spent several hours in the hospital in 2018 and was nearly turned away before doctors realized what was wrong: severe post-partum preeclampsia.

“We classify preeclampsia as a heart disease,” Dr. Connie Graves, a high-risk OBGYN at Tennessee Maternal Fetal Medicine in Nashville. “One of the misconceptions about preeclampsia is that it only happens during pregnancy, so when women are readmitted to the hospital, it’s treated as heart failure, or they’re given blood pressure medicine and sent home.”

Preeclampsia affects 1 in 8 women in the U.S., but in populations where heart disease is more common – as in Tennessee – preeclampsia affects up to 1 in 5 women. Heart disease is the number one killer of women and takes the lives of 1 in 5.

In 2012, the American Heart Association named preeclampsia an independent risk factor for heart disease and considered the disease a failed cardiac stress test.

Coming up Friday at 6 p.m., hear Lowrey’s struggle to advocate for herself during a terrifying time and how she’s educating other young mothers about the long-term impact pregnancy trauma has on their heart.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed two lanes of I-40 East near Strawberry Plains Pike...
Honda Civic, tractor trailer involved in crash on I-40 East, KPD says
A deadly amount of Fentanyl is off the streets after a drug bust at Knoxville’s Greyhound Bus...
Three pounds of fentanyl seized from Greyhound Bus passenger in Knoxville
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
File - police lights
Man dies after crash on I-40 East, Knoxville police say
Three cabins caught in the flames
Crews respond to multiple cabin fires in Sevier County

Latest News

Longtime Country Tonite performer Mike Caldwell passed away.
Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies
Data shows the average price for a dozen eggs in U.S. cities is $4.25
Chicken or the egg? Shoppers getting picky amid rising egg prices
KAT has undergone a several month reimaging of how bus routes run in the city.
Knox Area Transit seeking public opinion on reimagined routes
Firefighter safety bill advances out of Indiana House committee
Proposed state bill to help firefighters battling PTSD
Rain to some snow
Tracking the last round of rain to some snow