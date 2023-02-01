National Signing Day: East Tennessee private schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - National Signing Day made its way to private schools across East Tennessee Wednesday.

Starting at Christian Academy of Knoxville, five Warriors made their dreams come true when they signed their national letter of intent to play at the next level.

Two sports and five colleges were represented.

Keira Leffew, a standout basketball player for CAK, and the Warriors all-time leading scorer and rebounder is taking her talents to Lee University.

In baseball, Aaron Bobo, Luke Jones, JK Hamilton, and Josh Price will all compete collegiately.

Bobo, who earned the starting pitcher position his last two season with CAK will stay in state to play for Carson-Newman.

Teammate Jones is headed to Lincoln Memorial University. Hamilton is off to Dyersburg State Community College. Price will join the Roane State Community College baseball team.

Christian Academy of Knoxville National Signing Day signees (CAK)

Over at Webb School of Knoxville, the Spartans saw one of its football stars in Mason Huddleston ink the dotted line Wednesday afternoon.

Huddleston played varsity all four years and was a captain in his final season. Huddleston finished his career with 48 tackles (23 solo, 25 assists), one forced fumble and two pass breakups.

Webb School National Signing Day signee (Webb School)

In West Knoxville, Knoxville Catholic celebrated a dozen student-athletes whose dreams came true when they put pen to paper to continue their playing careers. Seven sports and eleven universities were represented.

Carson-Newman football secured another East Tennessean in Henry Bertucci.

King University snagged two star baseball players from Catholic in Ryan Theobald and Evon Kolesar. Four more baseball players extended their careers, Jacob Camfield is headed to Asbury University. Joey LaMattina will stay in Tennessee and play for Lincoln Memorial University. Miller Spence will also stay in state to play for Milligan University. Richie DeLaCruz is headed east to join Virginia Peninsula Community College.

In volleyball, Ella Jabaley is off to Averett University.

Headed up I-75 is Evan Deichert, who will land in Kentucky to run for University of the Cumberlands in track and field, and cross country.

Going further up I-75 is Emma Ackermann who’ll swim for University of Mount Union.

Gig Sompayrac is off to Anderson University to play tennis.

Will Ramsey will continue his lacrosse career at Young Harris College.

Knoxville Catholic National Signing Day signees (Knoxville Catholic)

