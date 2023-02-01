Several Farragut stars extend their athletic careers on the collegiate stage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday morning nearly a dozen Farragut Admirals put pen to paper to continue their athletic careers at the next level. Four sports and nine colleges were represented on stage inside Farragut’s auditorium. With each signing, another wave of cheers as these high school athletes make their dreams come true.

Their talents reached as far as Texas and as close as Knoxville, spanning Division I, II and III levels.

Staying in Knoxville to compete for the University of Tennessee, Trevor Coggin. The future Vol will join the UT Track and Field team. He told WVLT he’s excited to become a Volunteer and join the new team of coaches and staff as this has been a long-time goal of his.

“I mean they’ve always been at the front of my mind. They’re the hometown team. My grandfather ran for UT in the ‘60s. So it was always an idea but it became super clear that that’s where I wanted to go around November,” said Coggin.

Coggin added how his grandfather played a key role in his desire to pursue this sport, “I think he’s one of the reasons why I started running. He’s a big inspiration.”

Coggin will compete in long-distance events, such as the one and two-mile races.

Going up I-75 to Kentucky to play for Campbellsville is Aston Auker. The star wide receiver transferred to Farragut a year ago, with hopes of greater collegiate exposure leading to an opportunity to play at the next level.

After his senior season, Auker said Campbellsville caught his attention after seeing the work they do show up on his Twitter feed. Not much later the coach from Campbellsville reached out and helped the wideout fulfill those dreams.

Auker mentioned that playing for a high school team that’s stacked with collegiate talent helped him prepare for this opportunity.

“It’s been an honor and really a pleasure to play with these guys. I transferred here to play my senior year of football and it’s really been an amazing year. I really enjoyed playing with these guys at a top level. I think they added a little craft to my game since I was always competing against them in practice. Being surrounded by great athletes all the time I feel like it helped me out a lot,” said Auker.

Auker wasn’t the only one who used the power of social media to fulfill his dreams.

Admirals punter and kicker Reese Kenney sent a direct message to the coach at Rice University in Houston, Texas to express his interest in playing for the Owls.

After an official visit and a couple of camps, he was convinced RU was the place to go.

“I really loved the coaches, they made me feel at home. I think I have a good opportunity to play early there. I just really couldn’t pass up on the academics that they offer. It just really felt like home.” said Kenney.

Kenney added that he’ll compete with the current starting kicker this summer for the starting position.

As for the other half dozen signees, John Duncan a defensive back for Admirals is taking his talents to Berry College. Running back Elijah Gibbs rounds out the football team, as he signed with Georgetown in Kentucky.

For Track and Field, Riley Hanson will continue his running career at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Quinn Deguria and Michael Mendoca are headed to Middle Tennessee State University.

In soccer, Sammy Harvey will stay in state to play Division I at Tennessee Tech. In boy’s soccer, Will Gallaher will also stay in Tennessee as he’ll suit up for Maryville College.

