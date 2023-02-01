TBI investigating officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to an announcement.
File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to an announcement from United States Marshal David Jolley.

The shooting involved the Knoxville U.S. Marshals office and the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force, Jolley said, in Monroe County. The agencies were reportedly helping the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office in finding a suspect, but Jolley was not able to identify them.

In a later update, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Zac Frye confirmed that the agencies were looking for the suspect on a warrant for violation of sex offender registry.

“LCSO has been actively seeking this person and had information that he has absconded and is possibly living outside of Loudon County,” Frye said. He added that no LCSO deputies were present for the shooting.

No law enforcement personnel were hurt in the shooting, but the suspect was taken from the 2000 block Hiwassee Road to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

