Tennessee Songwriters Festival coming to Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - This month Tennessee plans to celebrate the rich heritage of music by honoring some of its top songwriters.

Tennessee is home to seven genres of music, and that’s why the Department of Tourist Development wants to show off all the talent the state has to offer.

Gatlinburg is just one city hosting qualifying events that’ll lead to the grand finale in Nashville.

“Gatlinburg is a great place to come out, enjoy live music and also it’s kind of steeped in that Appalachian bluegrass heritage, you know, and that’s something that we’re really excited to celebrate,” said Chelsea Trott with the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Essentially it celebrates a craft that put Tennessee on the map, which is music. So of course leading up to February the 19-25, which is Tennessee Songwriters Week, Gatlinburg is taking part in qualifying rounds.”

What you need is an original song and be willing to perform it live in front of judges for no more than five minutes.

“We have qualifying rounds and those will be hosted at Ober Gatlinburg on February the 11th. And so, you know, we’re really encouraging everyone to come out that has, you know, musical talent. You’re a vocalist, a performer to come out and you know, showcase that talent on that day,” said Trot.

It’s a way to celebrate music and the impact it’s had on the culture of Tennessee and Sevier County is a host area for these qualifying round.

“It really is an event you know, that celebrates live music and just the talent that we have in our area. We have so much of that and you know, you touched on that, you know, east tennessee is a great place. To come out, enjoy live music and to celebrate the music industry,” she added. “I’m looking for anybody that has, you know, a vocal talent, you know, musical talent songwriting ability to kind of come out and showcase that at our qualifying rounds leading up to the main event. At ole red on the 22nd”

Qualifying rounds in the Sevier County area. (WVLT)

A celebration of the music cultures that put Tennessee on the map. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

