Tracking the last round of rain to some snow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have ONE MORE round of rain to some snow before the sunshine finally returns!!

WHAT TO EXPECT

The last of the rain arrives tonight with some snow. We have an 80% coverage of our area overnight, with rain through the Valley to far Northeast Tennessee, but changes to snow showers on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line and the Smoky Mountains. The low will be around 37 degrees in Knoxville, but low 30s north and northwest.

Thursday starts with the peak coverage of our area in the rain to some snow in the higher elevations. Then we have on and off rain through the afternoon, gradually tapering off and becoming lighter. The high is around 43 degrees on Thursday but feels a little colder.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday comes with some spotty flurries to mountain snow early, then the clouds break up giving us more afternoon sunshine. We’re still chilly at only 41 degrees for the high, but with more wind that makes it feel like it’s in the 30s.

This weekend looks AWESOME! Sunny skies and warmer temperatures finally return. Highs will be in the upper 40s Saturday and low to mid-50s on Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the sunshine continues for the first half of the new week with temperatures near 60 degrees! Spotty to scattered showers return late Tuesday into next Wednesday.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

