Voting begins for Boys & Girls Club Black History Month art contest

Voting is now open for the US Cellular and Boys & Girls Club Black History Month art contest.
Voting begins for Boys & Girls Club Black History Month art contest
Voting begins for Boys & Girls Club Black History Month art contest(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Voting is now open for the US Cellular and Boys & Girls Club Black History Month art contest.

Members of the clubs created original pieces representing influential Black icons in science, technology, engineering and math. The finalists were picked from a panel of leaders based on creativity, quality, clarity of theme and overall impression.

The top three winners will be announced in March and win gift cards from $100 to $250.

Those interested can vote for their favorites here. Voting is open until Feb. 28.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed two lanes of I-40 East near Strawberry Plains Pike...
Honda Civic, tractor trailer involved in crash on I-40 East, KPD says
File - police lights
Man dies after crash on I-40 East, Knoxville police say
Three cabins caught in the flames
Crews respond to multiple cabin fires in Sevier County
A deadly amount of Fentanyl is off the streets after a drug bust at Knoxville’s Greyhound Bus...
Three pounds of Fentanyl seized from Greyhound Bus passenger in Knoxville
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Priscilla Presley contesting Lisa Marie’s will

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley the last batch of rain to some wintry showers, ahead of a dry...
Clouds linger after morning showers, then one more round of rain to track
File - police lights
TBI investigating officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater
FILE
US Court of Appeals reverses dismissal of chewing gum suit against Knox County Schools
Investigators are on the scene of a shooting with a victim in the 1200 block of Bradshaw Garden...
Police release security footage of North Knoxville shooting, search for car ongoing