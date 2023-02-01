Voting begins for Boys & Girls Club Black History Month art contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Voting is now open for the US Cellular and Boys & Girls Club Black History Month art contest.

Members of the clubs created original pieces representing influential Black icons in science, technology, engineering and math. The finalists were picked from a panel of leaders based on creativity, quality, clarity of theme and overall impression.

The top three winners will be announced in March and win gift cards from $100 to $250.

Those interested can vote for their favorites here. Voting is open until Feb. 28.

