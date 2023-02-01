Weekly talks UT Softball as season fast approaches

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s diamond teams are getting ready to hear the cry play ball!

Karen Weekly’s softball team was picked to finish second in the SEC and is ranked among the Top-15 teams nationally in the pre-season.

On Tuesday, Weekly was talking up her team at the downtown Knoxville Rotary Club luncheon, and she told them about a big day coming up on Sunday.

“Sunday’s one of my favorite days. It’s our meet and greet with our fans and they can come to practice,” Weekly said. “We’re gonna have a scrimmage, weather permitting, and then we’ll have each player introduce yourself at the end and mingle with the fans and sign autographs. I just love when our players get to be up close with our fans.”

Karen Weekly's @Vol_Softball squad will hear the cry 'Play ball' one week from Friday.



Coach was the guest speaker at @knoxvillerotary on Tuesday. I asked her about that, being highly ranked this preseason and a big day upcoming this Sunday @wvlt @KarenWeekly pic.twitter.com/LN7GbbEUh9 — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) February 1, 2023

Gates will open Sunday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, and admission is free and open to the public. Fans should note that while restrooms will be open, concessions will not be available. Outside food and drink are permitted.

The nationally ranked Lady Vols will spend the first three weekends of the 2023 campaign on the road, opening their season on Friday, Feb. 10 at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida. The home-opening weekend is set for March 3 through 5, when UT plays host to the Tennessee Classic.

