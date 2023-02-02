Blue Angels to headline Great Tennessee Air Show

The show is scheduled for summer.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Great Tennessee Air Show has revealed its lineup of world-class performers.

Scheduled military and civilian aviation performances on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday June 11 at the Smyrna Airport include:

  • U.S. Navy Blue Angels Fat Albert C-130
  • U.S. Air Force Raptor F-22
  • U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight
  • U.S. Navy F-35 dual aircraft performance
  • U.S. Navy Legacy Flight
  • SOCOM Para Commandos
  • RJ Gritter - Bellanca Decathlon and Piper J 3 Cub
  • Greg Colyer - Ace Maker T-33
  • Scott Yoak - Quicksilver P-51
  • Jim Tobul - Corsair
  • Michael Goulian - Extra 330
  • Spirit of Detroit - DC-3
  • Richard Dawe - Jet Provost

The airshow is produced by the Air Show Network in partnership with the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport Authority. The Great Tennessee Air Show includes a performance by the world-famous U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron. This season will feature Lt. Amanda Lee, the first female to fly in the six-person demonstration show.

Day passes and more are available now here.

