Blue Angels to headline Great Tennessee Air Show

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Great Tennessee Air Show has revealed its lineup of world-class performers.

Scheduled military and civilian aviation performances on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday June 11 at the Smyrna Airport include:

U.S. Navy Blue Angels Fat Albert C-130

U.S. Air Force Raptor F-22

U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight

U.S. Navy F-35 dual aircraft performance

U.S. Navy Legacy Flight

SOCOM Para Commandos

RJ Gritter - Bellanca Decathlon and Piper J 3 Cub

Greg Colyer - Ace Maker T-33

Scott Yoak - Quicksilver P-51

Jim Tobul - Corsair

Michael Goulian - Extra 330

Spirit of Detroit - DC-3

Richard Dawe - Jet Provost

The airshow is produced by the Air Show Network in partnership with the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport Authority. The Great Tennessee Air Show includes a performance by the world-famous U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron. This season will feature Lt. Amanda Lee, the first female to fly in the six-person demonstration show.

Day passes and more are available now here.

