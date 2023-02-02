Chicken or the egg? Shoppers getting picky amid rising egg prices

Data shows the average price for a dozen eggs in U.S. cities is $4.25.
Data shows the average price for a dozen eggs in U.S. cities is $4.25
By John Pirsos
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Egg prices keep going up at the grocery store. But, if you don’t want to pay those high prices, there may be another option.

To avoid paying the high prices, some people flocked to buy chickens instead.

The federal bank of St. Louis reports that the average price of a dozen eggs in U.S. cities is $4.25, and some people have seen even higher prices.

“A customer came in here yesterday, they went to the store to get eggs and they were $8 a dozen,” said Tim Bell, store owner for Knox Farmers Co-Op.

It’s a price some people don’t want to pay. The alternative is to buy a chicken, and get free eggs. The demand is high too.

“That’s when they were inquiring about wanting to know when the chicks will be in,” Bell said. “They were going to buy them, about 12 or 15 chickens, so they can produce their own eggs.”

Bell said he has a shipment of 100 chicks coming in on Thursday, but does not expect that to last too long.

“I’ll be surprised if there’s anything left by lunchtime,” Bell said. “Everybody’s been calling saying, ‘Hey I’ll be waiting on you to open so I can get chicks.’”

Bell said a chick costs about $4. Plus, it’s about $15 to $20 for an incubator. Then the cost of feed. The chick will be mature enough to lay its own eggs in about six months.

Bell said he sold 1,000 chicks last year, but could do better than that this year.

“If they do sell out tomorrow, I can call and order another 100 or 125 if I need to,” Bell said.

He said you would eventually save money. How long it takes depends on how many chickens you have, and how many eggs you use every week.

Bell said he also believes it’s healthier to use eggs right from the chicken, since they aren’t processed.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed two lanes of I-40 East near Strawberry Plains Pike...
Honda Civic, tractor trailer involved in crash on I-40 East, KPD says
A deadly amount of Fentanyl is off the streets after a drug bust at Knoxville’s Greyhound Bus...
Three pounds of fentanyl seized from Greyhound Bus passenger in Knoxville
File - police lights
Man dies after crash on I-40 East, Knoxville police say
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Three cabins caught in the flames
Crews respond to multiple cabin fires in Sevier County

Latest News

KAT has undergone a several month reimaging of how bus routes run in the city.
Knox Area Transit seeking public opinion on reimagined routes
Firefighter safety bill advances out of Indiana House committee
Proposed state bill to help firefighters battling PTSD
Rain to some snow
Tracking the last round of rain to some snow
TBI issues Endangered child alert
Missing 8-year-old boy from Maryville found safe