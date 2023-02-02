First Lady completes first phase of cancer treatment

Governor Bill Lee announced his wife, Maria, is prepping for a bone marrow transplant
Bill Lee's wife, Maria, joins him on stage during his victory speech
Bill Lee's wife, Maria, joins him on stage during his victory speech
By Tony Garcia
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s First Lady, Maria Lee, is through the first phase of treatment for lymphoma and is preparing to undergo a bone marrow transplant, according to an announcement by her husband, Governor Bill Lee.

Gov. Lee released a statement on Thursday morning, thanking everyone for all the prayers and support since doctors discovered Maria had cancer in August 2022.

Governor Bill Lee announced Friday his wife has begun the battle with cancer after receiving the diagnosis.

