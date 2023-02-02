First Lady completes first phase of cancer treatment
Governor Bill Lee announced his wife, Maria, is prepping for a bone marrow transplant
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s First Lady, Maria Lee, is through the first phase of treatment for lymphoma and is preparing to undergo a bone marrow transplant, according to an announcement by her husband, Governor Bill Lee.
Gov. Lee released a statement on Thursday morning, thanking everyone for all the prayers and support since doctors discovered Maria had cancer in August 2022.
