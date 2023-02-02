‘I’m so thankful’ | DJ Sterl the Pearl brings the energy to UT Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee football and men’s basketball games have brought amazing play to electric stadiums, bringing good home crowds. However, Sterling Henton might be the one person bringing the most energy to fans inside Neyland Stadium or Thompson-Boling Arena.

If you’ve ever been to a UT athletic event, you’ve definitely seen or heard him.

“It’s an awesome place. The University of Tennessee is a special place for me,” Henton said.

In East Tennessee, Henton is known for his nickname “DJ Sterl the Pearl” and his willingness to go out of his way during games to connect with Vol Nation.

“I feed off of the crowd and as much energy as they have, and as much energy as they think I have, they’ve given me more than I can give to them,” Henton said.

If you can’t see him, you can definitely hear him throughout the stadiums as Henton DJs both football and men’s basketball games.

“All of the energy they think I have, and then they give me the mic, and I’m talking to my fans. I’ve got a lot more in the tank, brother. I’m so thankful,” Henton said.

The VFL played football for the Vols in the late 80′s and early 90′s. He’s originally from New Jersey and has made East Tennessee his permanent home. Staying with him is the energy he brings to every athletic event.

Sterl the Pearl can’t influence the games anymore from the playing surface but still does as much as he can from the stands.

“When they ‘Feed The Floor, ’ our players don’t go hungry, and the more they eat, the more energy they have. The more energy they have, the more they take it to our opponents, and a better chance we’ve got to win,” Henton said.

The Vols have taken advantage of home crowds in football and men’s basketball this season. The football team finished 7-0 at home, and the men’s basketball team is currently 10-1 at home.

