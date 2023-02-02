K-9 captures man following chase in Loudon Co.
A car chase ended after a K-9 with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office found the man during a foot chase.
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A police chase ended after a K-9 with the Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office caught the suspect after he crashed a car.
Lenoir City police officers tried to make a traffic stop when the suspect, Christopher Taylor, fled, crashed his car, and then ran from officers.
K-9 Kora and her handler, Cpl. Chance Gray found him a short time after.
Taylor was arrested and is being held at the Loudon Co. Detention Facility on pending charges from multiple agencies.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol helped in the search and the Roane Co. Sheriff’s Office helped with a drone.
