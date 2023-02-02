K-9 captures man following chase in Loudon Co.

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:20 PM EST
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A police chase ended after a K-9 with the Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office caught the suspect after he crashed a car.

Lenoir City police officers tried to make a traffic stop when the suspect, Christopher Taylor, fled, crashed his car, and then ran from officers.

K-9 Kora and her handler, Cpl. Chance Gray found him a short time after.

Taylor was arrested and is being held at the Loudon Co. Detention Facility on pending charges from multiple agencies.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol helped in the search and the Roane Co. Sheriff’s Office helped with a drone.

Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023

