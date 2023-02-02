Knox Area Transit seeking public opinion on reimagined routes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox Area Transit announced they are asking for public input on a newly proposed transit map.

KAP Transit Map (Knox Area Transit (KAT))

The map came from a long process of public input on how a newly imagined KAT would look.

“It had really been about twelve years since we made the move to Knoxville station since we had taken a look at the entire network,” said Belinda Woodiel-Brill, the director of planning and public information at KAT.

Over the month of February, KAT officials are looking for input on the map above.

”It’s really important that everyone dives into this map and take a look at how they will be affected, how their friends and family will be affected, and how their community will be affected,“ said Woodiel-Brill.

The new map outlines a smaller transit footprint, but with more stops along the way.

”We’re really hoping the public will take some time, look at where we’ve come from, why we’ve proposed what we’ve proposed, does it work for them, does it not, where should we tweak it, that’s really what we want to hear,” said Woodiel-Brill.

The process will last through the month of February, ending with the implementation or a reworking of the map if the public feels like there’s something that isn’t making the cut.

