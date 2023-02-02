Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital

Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the report of a man lying in the street.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the report of an injured man lying in the street, KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.

Officers responded Thursday around 1 a.m. to find the victim, who was not identified, on the shoulder of the southbound side of the street, according to Erland.

“Evidence at the scene suggested that the man was struck by a vehicle, which was no longer on scene, though there were no witnesses to any collision that preceded officer response,” Erland said.

The man is reportedly at a hospital and could be critically injured.

KPD is asking anyone with information to reach out to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online.

