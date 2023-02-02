Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies

Longtime entertainer Mike Caldwell passed away, according to Country Tonite owner Jeff Taylor.
Longtime Country Tonite performer Mike Caldwell passed away.
Longtime Country Tonite performer Mike Caldwell passed away.(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Longtime entertainer and musician Mike Caldwell died, according to owner of Country Tonite, Jeff Taylor.

Caldwell performed harmonica at the theatre in Pigeon Forge for 25 years.

He performed with many legendary entertainers, including Loretta Lynn.

WVLT News spoke to Caldwell in October about his performances in Lynn’s band.

As the news of Lynn’s passing made its way to her former harmonica player, he couldn’t help but think there was more music to be played.

“The first thing I thought of was, ‘Well, now that she’s in heaven, I bet she’ll write a heck of a song,” said Caldwell.

