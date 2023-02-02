Man arrested for bringing missing teen across state lines to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested Wednesday after officials with the Department of Justice said he brought a missing teen across state lines.

A 14-year-old girl was reported missing from her hometown in Jopin, Missouri on Jan. 27. Investigators discovered her Snapchat account and found she had been messaging 31-year-old Christopher Bruey about him picking her up and getting married.

Knoxville police used license plate readers to locate Bruey’s truck and tracked him to The Value Inn off Magnolia Dr., according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

“Bruey stated he met A.H. (the teen) in a Wendy’s parking lot in the Joplin, Missouri area and the two had been traveling in his truck together. Bruey further admitted that he and A.H. engaged in sexual intercourse in Missouri, prior to arriving in Tennessee.”

Bruey was charged with transportation with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, according to the documents.

“I believe that Bruey travelled across state lines, specifically from Missouri to Tennessee, with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activity (and did engage in illicit sexual activity) with a minor, which is Aggravated Statutory Rape in violation of Tennessee Code Annotated 39-13-506(c),” one FBI special agent said.

Bruey waived his right to a preliminary hearing, according to court documents. A trial will be scheduled later in 2023.

