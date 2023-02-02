Man arrested for bringing missing teen across state lines to Knoxville

Investigators found messages between the man and teen that revealed their plan of getting married, according to officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested Wednesday after officials with the Department of Justice said he brought a missing teen across state lines.

A 14-year-old girl was reported missing from her hometown in Jopin, Missouri on Jan. 27. Investigators discovered her Snapchat account and found she had been messaging 31-year-old Christopher Bruey about him picking her up and getting married.

Knoxville police used license plate readers to locate Bruey’s truck and tracked him to The Value Inn off Magnolia Dr., according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

“Bruey stated he met A.H. (the teen) in a Wendy’s parking lot in the Joplin, Missouri area and the two had been traveling in his truck together. Bruey further admitted that he and A.H. engaged in sexual intercourse in Missouri, prior to arriving in Tennessee.”

Court Documents

Bruey was charged with transportation with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, according to the documents.

“I believe that Bruey travelled across state lines, specifically from Missouri to Tennessee, with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activity (and did engage in illicit sexual activity) with a minor, which is Aggravated Statutory Rape in violation of Tennessee Code Annotated 39-13-506(c),” one FBI special agent said.

Bruey waived his right to a preliminary hearing, according to court documents. A trial will be scheduled later in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed two lanes of I-40 East near Strawberry Plains Pike...
Honda Civic, tractor trailer involved in crash on I-40 East, KPD says
A deadly amount of Fentanyl is off the streets after a drug bust at Knoxville’s Greyhound Bus...
Three pounds of fentanyl seized from Greyhound Bus passenger in Knoxville
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
File - police lights
Man dies after crash on I-40 East, Knoxville police say
Three cabins caught in the flames
Crews respond to multiple cabin fires in Sevier County

Latest News

Attempting basket against Florida Colin Castleton in Gainesville.
Gators put the chomp to 2nd ranked Vols in Gainesville
Art contest making an impact on many impressionable minds at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the...
‘I felt confident about myself’ | Voting starts for Boys & Girls Club Black History Month art contest
FILE
US Court of Appeals reverses dismissal of chewing gum suit against Knox County Schools
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Many events for the family to Find Your Fun this weekend