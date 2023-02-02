Many events for the family to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many events for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend!

Friday, February 2nd:

The Knoxville Auto Show is back this weekend. The auto show features dozens of auto dealers showing off brand-new makes and models all under one roof. It’s Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and then on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Knoxville Convention Center.

It’s the first Friday of the month which means First Friday Artwalk is back! You can go see the streets of downtown Knoxville come alive and experience art in all forms. This Friday, the Spice and Tea Exchange will showcase a perfect and easy dessert to make for Valentine’s Day. It’s called the Earl Grey Chocolate Mousse. Go enjoy mini samples from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 3rd:

The Covenant Kids Run Kickoff is at Zoo Knoxville on Saturday. It’s $20 but that covers the child’s registration for the April 1, Covenant Kids Run in downtown Knoxville as well. Admission into the zoo is free for each child and one guest who registers for the fun run. The race starts at noon on Saturday.

The ZenEvo Hot for Chocolate 5k is also on Saturday. It’s at World’s Fair Park at 9 a.m. There will be some goodies at the finish line such as chocolate treats and hot chocolate. It’s $40 to sign up, but $45 if you wait until after Friday. You can register online right now or in person.

