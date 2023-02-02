One dead after I-40 West crash, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in East Tennessee Wednesday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD investigators are looking into the deadly crash that happened near Cedar Bluff on I-40 West, Communications Manager Scott Erland said.

The crash happened around 6:10 p.m., according to Erland. Based on an on-scene investigation, officers think a Ford truck had broken down and pulled off the road when a Chevrolet hit it.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Erland said. The Ford driver was reportedly not injured.

KPD is still working on an investigation.

