One dead after I-40 West crash, KPD says

Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are looking into a fatal crash that happened near Cedar Bluff on I-40 West Wednesday, KPD says.
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Knoxville Police Department cruiser(Knoxville Police Department)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in East Tennessee Wednesday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD investigators are looking into the deadly crash that happened near Cedar Bluff on I-40 West, Communications Manager Scott Erland said.

The crash happened around 6:10 p.m., according to Erland. Based on an on-scene investigation, officers think a Ford truck had broken down and pulled off the road when a Chevrolet hit it.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Erland said. The Ford driver was reportedly not injured.

KPD is still working on an investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A deadly amount of Fentanyl is off the streets after a drug bust at Knoxville’s Greyhound Bus...
Three pounds of fentanyl seized from Greyhound Bus passenger in Knoxville
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone
USPS Truck
Knoxville postal worker charged with statutory rape while inside post office

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks rain to taper off, and the sunshine to finally return.
Rain is on and off for today with a few flurries today
FILE
Blue Angels to headline Great Tennessee Air Show
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital
Sterl the Pearl brings the energy to UT athletic events
‘I’m so thankful’ | DJ Sterl the Pearl brings the energy to UT Athletics