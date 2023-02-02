Pigeon Forge tourism association fundraises for scholarships

The Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association held their annual Bowling for Tourism fundraiser event Thursday.
The Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association held their annual Bowling for Tourism...
The Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association held their annual Bowling for Tourism fundraiser event Thursday.(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Every winter, the Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association hosts their annual Bowling for Tourism event.

The money raised at the event goes towards hospitality scholarships at Walters State Community College to help students pay for books and gas.

“They get civic service experience and they also get scholarship money back,” Joe Fall with the college said. So it’s a service learning sort of scholarship. And to date, which I’m really proud about, the PFHTA has donated about 75-thousand dollars in scholarship money for our students.”

Organizers hoped the event would raise more than $5,000.

The event is Feb. 2, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pigeon Forge Community Center.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
A deadly amount of Fentanyl is off the streets after a drug bust at Knoxville’s Greyhound Bus...
Three pounds of fentanyl seized from Greyhound Bus passenger in Knoxville
USPS Truck
Knoxville postal worker charged with statutory rape while inside post office
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone

Latest News

Bobby Osborne (Left), C.J. Lewandowski (Center) and Richard Mason (Right) in the bluegrass...
‘Rocky Top’ | The song of a lifetime
C.J. Lewandowski, a Sevierville musician in the bluegrass band The Po' Ramblin' Boys, looks at...
Keys to the bluegrass kingdom, music legend gifts tour bus to Sevierville musician
Business is booming: Knoxville sets hotel revenue record
District Attorneys announce ‘313 Initiative” to prevent drug trafficking
Cracking down on drugs; law enforcement agencies’ plan to stop drug trafficking in East Tenn.
Non-profit providing free prom dresses for Ky students in need
Local business is getting you prom ready for free