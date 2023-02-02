Pigeon Forge tourism association fundraises for scholarships

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Every winter, the Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association hosts their annual Bowling for Tourism event.

The money raised at the event goes towards hospitality scholarships at Walters State Community College to help students pay for books and gas.

“They get civic service experience and they also get scholarship money back,” Joe Fall with the college said. So it’s a service learning sort of scholarship. And to date, which I’m really proud about, the PFHTA has donated about 75-thousand dollars in scholarship money for our students.”

Organizers hoped the event would raise more than $5,000.

The event is Feb. 2, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pigeon Forge Community Center.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.