Police on scene of ‘active shooter situation’ in Oregon

Police are on the scene of an “active shooter situation” in Hood River, Oregon.
Police are on the scene of an "active shooter situation" in Hood River, Oregon.
By KPTV staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police are on the scene of an “active shooter situation” in Hood River, Oregon.

The Hood River Police Department said they were near a Dairy Queen, where residents were being evacuated.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the Hood River School District said the incident was happening at a nearby Safeway.

Several area schools are in lockdown as a result.

The school district said all students and staff are inside the buildings and all outside doors are locked and no one may come into or leave the buildings as students and teachers go about their normal activities.

They asked people to stay away from the area.

Hood River is about 70 miles east of Portland and 25 miles west of The Dalles.

It’s not clear how many suspects are involved or if there are any injuries.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

