‘Selena, Queen of Tejano’ coming to Pigeon Forge

The Grand Majestic Theater in Pigeon Forge is hosting ‘Selena, Queen of Tejano,’ in February before the cast continues their way to Las Vegas, Nevada.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Staff at The Grand Majestic Theater in Pigeon Forge prepared to host ‘Selena, Queen of Tejano’.

“The legacy of the great Tejano singer, Selena, with what you call a docu-musical,” producer Uncle Bud Beasley said. “It’s kind of a new thing where we use video to kind of tell the story and then Jessica Beasley, my wife, is gonna come out and sing some of her biggest songs.”

The docu-musical premieres for one night on Feb. 5, at 7:00 p.m. before the show heads to Las Vegas.

The performance will be performed in both English and Spanish.

Tickets are $10.

