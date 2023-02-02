Sunshine finally returns with cold air Friday

Meteorologist Paige Noel says the sunshine continues into the weekend with warmer temperatures.
By Paige Noël
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few showers linger overnight with some flurries early Friday, but overall we are finally drying out with a whole lot more sunshine!

WHAT TO EXPECT

The mostly cloudy skies linger tonight with a few flurries to spotty mountain snow Friday morning. Temperatures will drop to near 31 degrees.

The clouds continue to break up throughout the morning making for a sunny afternoon! We’re still chilly at only 39 degrees for the high, but with more wind that makes it feel like it’s in the low 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend starts with a frosty, cold Saturday morning at 21 degrees. But, Saturday warms up nicely! We’ll have a mostly sunny day, with a high of 50 degrees. Wind gusts are still around 15 mph, helping to move warmth back in.

More clouds cut through our area Saturday night, making it milder at 33 degrees, then clouds exit for your Sunday with a breezy day and a high of 54 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we actually have a “mostly dry” stretch for several days and building warmth. Showers return to our area around Wednesday, then we’re seeing a cold front’s rain and a dip in temperature just beyond the 8-day forecast.

Thursday morning's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Thursday morning's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

