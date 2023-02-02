Tennessee’s diamond teams earn more preseason praise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee had six players tabbed as preseason All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) on Thursday. The Vols’ six selections were the most of any team in the country, edging out Stanford (five) and LSU (four), respectively.

The NCBWA became the fourth organization to name all three of the Vols’ projected weekend starting pitchers preseason All-Americans as Chase Dollander, Chase Burns and Drew Beam occupied three of the six starting pitcher spots on the first team.

Dollander and Burns have now earned unanimous preseason first-team All-America status after also being named first-teamers by D1Baseball, Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball News and Perfect Game.

Joining UT’s trio of starting pitchers was junior shortstop Maui Ahuna (second team), senior reliever Kirby Connell (second team) and graduate senior pitcher Camden Sewell (third team).

Also on Thursday, the Southeastern Conference revealed its 2023 Preseason All-SEC Team as voted on by the league’s head coaches. Tennessee’s Kiki Milloy, Zaida Puni and Ashley Rogers were all tabbed to the team.

The honor is just the latest for Milloy and Rogers who have been recognized by numerous outlets during the preseason. Both players garnered Softball America Preseason All-America accolades and landed on the Top 50-Player Watch List for USA Softball Collegiate National Player of the Year.

Tennessee opens the 2023 season on Friday, Feb. 10, in Clearwater, Florida, with a doubleheader against Howard and Illinois at the NFCA Leadoff Classic. The Lady Vols’ home opener is slated for March 3 as they play host to the Tennessee Classic at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Meanwhile, the second-ranked Baseball Vols open their 2023 campaign on Feb. 17, when they take on Arizona at the MLB Desert Invitational in Scottsdale, Arizona. UT will also square off against Grand Canyon and UC San Diego out in Arizona before hosting Alabama A&M in its home opener on Feb. 21, at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.