This last wave of messy weather starts with rain to some snow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This is the last batch of rain, with a few flurries to spotty mountain snow possible tonight, as colder air settles in to end the week. But, we have more sunshine and warmer days ahead!

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning starts with an 80% coverage of our area, with rain through the Valley to far Northeast Tennessee, but changes to snow showers on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line and the Smoky Mountains. The low is around 37 degrees in Knoxville, but low 30s north and northwest.

Thursday continues with on and off rain through the afternoon, gradually tapering off and becoming lighter. The high is around 43 degrees, but feels a little colder.

Tonight starts out mostly cloudy with a few flurries flying and spotty mountain snow. Temperatures drop to 31 degrees by Friday morning, with a few breaks in the clouds and patchy fog.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday starts with spotty flurries to mountain snow early, but clouds continue to breakup and we’ll see more afternoon sunshine. We’re still chilly at only 39 degrees for the high, but with more wind that makes it feel like it’s in the low 30s.

The weekend starts with a frosty, cold Saturday morning at 21 degrees. But, Saturday warms up nicely! We’ll have a mostly sunny day, with a high of 50 degrees. Wind gusts are still around 15 mph, helping to move warmth back in.

More clouds cut through our area Saturday night, making it milder at 33 degrees, then clouds exit for your Sunday with a breezy day and a high of 54 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we actually have a “mostly dry” stretch for several days and building warmth. Showers return to our area around Wednesday, then we’re seeing a cold front’s rain and dip in temperature just beyond the 8-day forecast.

