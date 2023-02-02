Want to name a cockroach after a special someone? You can at Zoo Knoxville

For the memory, participants will receive a digital certificate of the name to share.
A Zoo Knoxville fundraiser is allowing people in East Tennessee to name a cockroach after a “special” someone for Valentine’s Day.
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Zoo Knoxville fundraiser is allowing people in East Tennessee to name a cockroach after a “special” someone for Valentine’s Day.

The “Hiss and Tell” event is a way to celebrate the loving holiday while also helping out the wildlife at the zoo. For a $10 donation, those interested can get a chance to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after an ex-partner, a friend or lover.

For the memory, participants will receive a digital certificate of name to share.

All submissions must be made before 12:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. Afterwards, they will be featured publicly on a poster inside the Wee Play building from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14.

Learn more or donate here.

