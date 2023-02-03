Bill proposes renaming portion of Tennessee road to President Donald Trump Boulevard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers will consider a bill that aims to rename parts of Rep. John Lewis Way in Davidson County to President Donald Trump Boulevard.

The road was recently renamed to honor Congressman John Lewis, a civil rights leader and one of the 13 original “Freedom Riders.” He led the historic lunch counter sit-ins that led to Nashville becoming the first southern city to start the desegregation of public places.

If passed, President Donald Trump Boulevard would begin where the current Rep. John Lewis Way intersects with James Robertson Parkway and would end at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. A portion of the road would still be called Rep. John Lewis Way. The Cordell Hull State Office building address would also change.

Metro Councilwoman Zulfat Suara tweeted, “This is ridiculous. We are going to fight this.”

The proposed bill was filed in the house on January 31 by Representative Paul Sherrell, a Republican representing District 43 which includes Warren and White Counties.

Senator Frank Nicely, a Republican representing District 8 which includes Claiborne, Grainger, Hancock, Jefferson, Sevier and Union Counties, introduced the senate version on February 1, which also marked the start of Black History Month.

