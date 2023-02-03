Business is booming: Knoxville sets hotel revenue record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville set a record in hotel revenue in 2022, by nearly 30% from the year before.

”These are numbers just that Knoxville pre-COVID, we just didn’t experience, and it’s just a great high. I think the hotels and restaurants everyone is happy, how long can we maintain it but what does the dip look like, if it comes, but all of it, I think even if we went flat ‘23 to ‘22 it would still be a record high,” said President of Visit Knoxville, Kim Bumpas.

The year 2022, saw a nearly 30% increase from the year before, which is close to $60 million by the end of the year.

“It’s huge and that plays into all of the numbers and why occupancy, average daily rate, revenues everything was at an all-time high in 2022,” said Bumpas.

Hotels alone brought in $273,800,000.

That figure drives hotel/motel tax and much more for a state that depends on tourism dollars.

”Tourism is the number two industry in the state and it is an industry that all it does is give you revenue, they visit and then they go back to where they live,” said Bumpas.

The University of Tennessee Athletics played a major role in the massive boom, but with so much going on in the city, it wouldn’t be fair to pin it solely on a successful team on the gridiron.

”Can I say that the University of Tennessee is a huge part of these numbers, yes I can. I can also say that our events in Knoxville help contribute to these numbers,” said Bumpas.

The hope is with more events coming to town in 2023, the trend will continue and 2022 wasn’t a one-off.

