Child injured in deadly Magnolia Ave. drag racing crash released from hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gage Turner, the 11-year-old who was injured in the deadly Magnolia Ave. crash was released from the hospital Thursday, according to his mother Nikki Turner.

Gage and his 6-year-old sister Hadley were injured in a crash that killed their grandfather on Jan. 17.

According to a KPD investigation, two Dodge Chargers were racing down E. Magnolia Avenue and ran a red light at Milligan St., hitting the Ford Explorer.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Michael Williams, 65, of New Market, was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he later died, according to Erland.

“Gage had a shattered pelvis and his hip was snapped at the joint, his lungs and bladder were both damaged,” Nikki said. “Hadley has a DAI brain injury, her jaw is broken in four places, two neck fractures and her anterior ligament is tore, a broken rib, severe spleen and lung damage, broken arm in two places and cracked pelvis - so every prayer for my babies has been appreciated more than this mom can ever express.”

Nikki said they’re hoping doctors will remove Hadley’s feeding tube next week.

Davey Spurgeon heard the crash unfold as he watched two Dodge Chargers zip by him and decided to immediately turn around and began giving CPR to Hadley.

The drivers of the Chargers, who were found at the scene, were identified as Trinity Clark, 21, of Knoxville, and Tra’Shawn Glass, 20, of Knoxville.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, they have both been charged with felony reckless endangerment and drag racing.

A fundraiser was set up for the family.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.