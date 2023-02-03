Child porn posted to social media of Ky. gubernatorial candidate’s running mate

Child porn posted to social media of Ky. gubernatorial candidate’s running mate
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The running mate of a Kentucky gubernatorial candidate says her Facebook account was hacked after videos of child pornography were uploaded from her account.

Wesley Swafford Deters is the running mate of gubernatorial candidate Eric Deters, who responded to the situation in a video posted Friday morning on YouTube.

Eric Deters called what happened “some of the most despicable conduct you will ever hear about.” He said someone hacked the personal Facebook account of Swafford Deters, posted the material and then locked her out.

Swafford Deters says Facebook has been notified, as well as reports filed with the FBI an the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

FBI Louisville says they are aware of the situation and are “evaluating the facts and circumstances of this incident.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
Rural Metro Fire truck
2 killed in Clinton Highway crash
Sheriff Russell Barker said they're planning to charge the 69 year old man with stalking after...
Anderson Co. woman claims an older man took pictures of teenage daughter’s bedroom
Ezekiel Abraham Schmaltz, 32
DA: Man convicted after repeatedly pulling down 11-year-old’s pants while she slept
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

Latest News

Pigeon Forge, TN
Warmer sunshine is here for the weekend
The dogs will have to stay at the shelter for 10 days until they can be released.
‘It hurts so much’ | Dead, injured dogs found at Sevier County home
On Friday, officials with the Office of the District Attorney General announced Larry Wayne...
Man convicted of vehicular homicide, DA says
Your First Alert Forecast
Cold start but sunny today, warming trend ahead
Officer Geoffrey Redd
Officer shot at White Station Library still critical; identified as newlywed, head of security