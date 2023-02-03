Clearing as colder air settles in to end the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds and a few flurries move in with colder air on this Friday, but the cold won’t last long! The weekend comes with warming, and just some clouds at times for now.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning starts out mostly clear, but some extra clouds drop in from the north with a few flurries for the first half of the day. You can feel that shift to colder air in the wind already this morning! We’re dropping to around 31 degrees this morning.

Friday gets back to mostly sunny for the afternoon hours, but the cold wind continues. A northerly wind of 5 to 10 mph and occasional gusts of 15 mph make us feel colder at times. This colder flow keeps us at only 39 degrees for a high!

Tonight is clear and winds decrease, which allows frost to spread out. We’ll drop to 21 degrees to start Saturday. While most of our area has had time to dry out, linger puddles or areas of runoff can create patches of ice.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday warms up nicely, with a high of 50 degrees. Wind gusts are still around 15 mph, helping to move warmth back in.

More clouds cut through our area Saturday night, making it milder at 33 degrees, then clouds linger into Sunday. Sunday is windier with gusts of 30 mph, and partly cloudy views, but a warmer high of 54 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we actually have a “mostly dry” stretch for several days and building warmth. Showers return to our area later Wednesday, which looks to toggle back and forth from spotty to scattered coverage for a couple of days.

