Clinch Ave. to undergo daily road closures

From Feb. 6 through 8, Clinch Ave. will be closed daily due to work in the area.
Traffic cones generic.(MGN)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Utilities Board officials announced that Clinch Ave. will undergo daily road closures starting Monday, Feb. 6.

Crews will close one block of the road between Market St. and South Gay St., due to electrical work in the area.

The road will be closed to traffic and curbside parking. The east curbside of South Gay St. between Union Ave. and Journal Place will also be closed for parking.

Alternative routes include Union Ave. and West Church Ave.

KUB officials said that the construction timeline could change but advised drivers to be alert in the area.

Clinch Avenue will be closed intermittently starting on Feb. 6.(Knoxville Utilities Board)

