Cracking down on drugs; law enforcement agencies’ plan to stop drug trafficking in East Tenn.

District attorneys announced the ‘313 Initiative”, to try and prevent drug trafficking in East Tennessee.
By John Pirsos
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deadly drugs are flooding East Tennessee from out of state, and it’s not going unnoticed by district attorneys. They shared their plan to crack down on the dangerous drug pipeline, and it’s already lead to dozens of arrests.

“This is officially a hostile market for those of you who want to pedal your drugs in our area,” Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen said.

On Thursday, district attorneys from around East Tennessee announced the new ‘313 Initiative.’ It’s named after Detroit’s area code. The initiative is a joint effort by five DA’s, TBI, the DEA, and several other law enforcement agencies to crack down on deadly drugs coming into East Tennessee.

“All of those investigators, and all of those prosecutors are sick and tired of the devastation that we are seeing in our community because of these drugs,” Allen said.

The announcement comes on the heals of nearly three pounds of fentanyl found at a Knoxville Greyhound bus stop.

“Those busts that you are seeing are a result of our initiative,” Allen said.

Allen said the initiative started a couple of months ago.

Here are the results so far:

46 Detroit-connected arrests

41.97 pounds of methamphetamines

7.82 pounds of fentanyl/heroin

1.64 pounds of cocaine

19 grams of crack cocaine

18.8 grams of MDMA

Several pounds of marijuana

Multiple dosage units of prescription pills

$132,517 in cash

29 guns, four were stolen

Allen said ‘313′ relies on traffic stops, drug busts, and search warrants instead of long-term investigations. Those strategies give agencies the ability to work faster. Plus, it takes a proactive approach.

“If you’re coming from Detroit, we’re not going to wait for you to get established, to get your hooks in our community,” Blount County DA Ryan Desmond said. “We’re going to be on the look out for you the second you come into state jurisdiction.”

Allen said the drug issue escalated in East Tennessee in the mid 2010′s, and the drugs are getting more dangerous.

“The fentanyl has gotten even more potent,” Karen Pershing said, Executive Director for the Metro Drug Coalition. “There are a lot more fentanyl analogs out there on the street. And again, just a few grains of salt can sometimes cause an overdose death.”

Allen said cleaning up drugs in East Tennessee could also lead to the reduction of several other violent crimes, since they’re often connected.

