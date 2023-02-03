‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help

Until further notice, the shelter is waiving adoption fees, since it is now out of space.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier Animal Care Center in Sevierville is asking for help after an animal abuse bust sent more dogs their way.

“As I type this post, we getting in a large animal control case. Many of the dogs are injured and some may have already passed away on the property,” center officials said on social media.

The bust reportedly happened at the corner of Maplewood Circle and Old Newport Highway. Several Sevier County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home.

“We and our county animal control officers are in crisis mode,” the post read.

Until further notice, the shelter is waiving adoption fees, since it is now out of space.

“We need adopters and fosters right away!!! We have to hold the dogs from this case for now, but if we can get some of our current adoptable’s out, that would make a huge difference!” the post said.

Those interested in adopting or fostering can do so here.

