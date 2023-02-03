DA: Man convicted after repeatedly pulling down 11-year-old’s pants while she slept

A man was convicted after he tried to undress an 11-year-old while she slept, according to a release from District Attorney Charme Allen.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was convicted of two counts of invasion of privacy and one count of assault after he tried to undress an 11-year-old while she slept, according to a release from District Attorney Charme Allen.

The man, Ezekiel Abraham Schmaltz, 32, was staying at the victim’s home and, while she slept, pulled down her pants. According to prosecutors, she woke up three times in the night to find Schmaltz standing over her and her pants pulled down to her mid-thigh. During the third time, Schmaltz had his phone out.

Each time she woke up, Schmaltz told the girl to go back to sleep, but she told her parents about the event, leading them to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

“Children should be safe in their homes when they sleep, not preyed upon,” said Allen. “Thanks to the work of the victim, her family, and law enforcement, this child is safe, and the defendant will be held accountable.”

While invasion of privacy normally carries a punishment of one to two years, prosecutors said they plan to seek an enhanced sentence since Schmaltz has prior adjudication for attempted aggravated sexual battery.

