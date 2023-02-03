Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space crisis on campus. One of their concerns: housing.

Off-campus rent prices are up and it’s hard to find a convenient place to live, according to students who spoke to WVLT News. Additionally, those students want UT to cap enrollment, saying it’s impacting their studies with freshmen delaying classes because they’re all full. This comes after UT saw record enrollment in the fall.

“What we’re hoping to do is demonstrate to the administration that there is a huge amount of anger and frustration about this and that’s not going away,” history graduate student Roraig Finney said at a protest Thursday.

Another concern for these students: department relocation. The group said some departments are being moved to make room for the Haslam College of Business’ new building. That $227 million expansion was approved in October, making way for a new building across the street from the current one.

WVLT News reached out to university officials for comment, and they released the following statement, saying their relocation plans are not final, but construction could be throwing wrenches in the works for years to come.

Efforts are continuing across campus to assist departments and units that will be affected by construction. The Haslam College of Business has worked with our Finance and Administration staff to consolidate its offices in Stokely Management Center, which will create space for academic units in the College of Arts and Sciences and for the College of Social Work. The next step is consultation with deans and faculty in those colleges on the potential to relocate to Stokely Management Center. Work to determine locations and relocation timelines of additional units is continuing and complex, and plans are not finalized. The process involves multiple meetings and tours of space. The goal is to develop a holistic plan that provides stability, meets each area’s needs, and limits, as much as possible, the potential for units to move multiple times. Our master plan, which includes an Interdisciplinary Classroom/Humanities Building as a top priority among near-time projects, will be presented to the Board of Trustees at its February meeting. The master plan includes substantial changes to meet the goals of our strategic vision. While changes will be disruptive over the next several years as the plan is fulfilled, they will position the campus to provide the best possible experiences for our entire campus community.

Last week, the university unveiled a new master plan for the first time since 2011. They plan to address issues like parking, housing and infrastructure. That means replacing current buildings and building new ones. Right now, a parking garage and three new dorms are in the works.

