Heupel names new tight ends coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alec Abeln, who was a key member of a Tennessee staff that developed the nation’s most explosive offense the past two seasons, has been named the Volunteers’ new tight ends coach, head coach Josh Heupel announced on Thursday.

Abeln, a native of St. Louis, Missouri, worked closely with the offensive line and all facets of the offense as an offensive analyst during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

He was involved in Tennessee’s preparation leading up to a 31-14 victory over ACC champion Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

“Alec has played an integral role in our offensive staff room over the past two years, and we are excited to elevate him to tight ends coach,” Heupel said. “Alec played for me and has been a part of our staff at multiple programs. He is detail-oriented with a relentless work ethic. He has built great relationships among our players and staff. Alec is eager to get on the field, and I know we will continue to raise the standard of our tight end unit under his watch.”

Abeln immediately joined Heupel’s staff in Knoxville in the spring of 2021 as an offensive analyst. In its last two seasons, the program has enjoyed its greatest success in decades, producing an 18-8 record, seven ranked wins, its first No. 1 ranking since 1998 and a New Year’s Six Bowl victory in December.

