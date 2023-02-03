Lady Vols avoid 3 game skid

Tennessee turns back Ole Miss 65-51, at Thompson-Boling Arena.
University of Tennessee Lady Vols basketball practice
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols bounced back with a 65-51, wire-to-wire victory over Ole Miss in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday to improve to 9-1 in Southeastern Conference play.

Senior Jordan Horston was the game’s top scorer with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Senior Rickea Jackson was also in double digits for UT (17-8, 9-1 SEC) with 16. Angel Baker and Marquesha Davis led UM (18-5, 7-3 SEC) with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

