Lady Vols avoid 3 game skid

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols bounced back with a 65-51, wire-to-wire victory over Ole Miss in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday to improve to 9-1 in Southeastern Conference play.

Senior Jordan Horston was the game’s top scorer with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Senior Rickea Jackson was also in double digits for UT (17-8, 9-1 SEC) with 16. Angel Baker and Marquesha Davis led UM (18-5, 7-3 SEC) with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

