Local business is getting you prom ready for free

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prom season is practically here and cost can quickly add up, with buying the perfect dress or suit, getting hair done, nails and more. For some families this can be too much on top of every day life expenses.

Jonathon Trotter, owner of Frugality Thrift Store in Powell, has been dedicated to this program ever since he saw family and friends in the community struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year it struck me because the pandemic that we’re in, put financial burdens on family and families are struggling. Then when you start adding in the cost of prom dresses, hair, nails and makeup, that can easily add up to 6, 7, 800 dollars. So, if we can keep something like this going, that’s saving families money and to be able to afford the necessities, it’s just a way we love to give back to our community,” said Trotter.

Frugality has hundreds of dresses of all types and around 50 suits you can choose from. To borrow a dress or suit, all you need to do is go to the store Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and show your ID. You are allowed to keep the item until the event and then return it three days after the event.

“I tell the families I can do everything except pay for your prom ticket or find you a prom date,” said Trotter.

Trotter notes that this isn’t just for proms, it can be a wedding, military balls, galas and more of all ages. He not only provides the outfit but when the prom dates are released, depending on when your school’s is, you can go to the store in your dress and he will have volunteers doing hair, nails and makeup for no charge either.

Store manager Amy Riley said this is not only impacting the person going to the event, but the families as well.

“To imagine a family having to choose between my daughter having prom or my family being able to do both, it makes me emotional just thinking about it but that is beautiful that’s the part of helping them that’s why we do it,” said Riley.

You have until June to borrow a dress, suit or accessories from Frugality Thrift Store. They accept donations any day they are open. They are needing more dresses, suits, clutches and any prom related item you may have and want to donate.

