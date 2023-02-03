Man convicted of vehicular homicide, DA says

Larry Wayne Hipps, 38, crashed into another car while running from police, according to the District Attorney.
Larry Wayne Hipps, 38
Larry Wayne Hipps, 38(Office of the District Attorney General)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, officials with the Office of the District Attorney General announced a man was convicted of vehicular homicide.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a stolen car at a car wash on July 9, 2021.

When deputies asked to speak with Hipps, he got into the car and ran away from the police, District Attorney Charme Allen said.

Deputies followed Hipps near Rifle Range Road, but Allen said deputies lost him.

Allen said deputies found him later after he crashed into another car.

The victim’s car was pinned into a guard rail due to the crash, according to Allen. The victim was taken to the hospital but later died.

Hipps ran away from the scene but was captured by deputies, Allen said.

“Thanks to the hard work of everyone involved, this career offender will be off our streets for several years,” said Allen.

Hipps pled guilty to vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and evading arrest. He received an 11-year sentence.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital
Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
Longtime Country Tonite performer Mike Caldwell passed away.
Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies
USPS Truck
Knoxville postal worker charged with statutory rape while inside post office

Latest News

Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are...
Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’
Ezekiel Abraham Schmaltz, 32
DA: Man convicted after repeatedly pulling down 11-year-old’s pants while she slept
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
Jamie and Jessica Lepore.
Cause of death released for mother killed in apparent murder-suicide