Man convicted of vehicular homicide, DA says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, officials with the Office of the District Attorney General announced a man was convicted of vehicular homicide.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a stolen car at a car wash on July 9, 2021.

When deputies asked to speak with Hipps, he got into the car and ran away from the police, District Attorney Charme Allen said.

Deputies followed Hipps near Rifle Range Road, but Allen said deputies lost him.

Allen said deputies found him later after he crashed into another car.

The victim’s car was pinned into a guard rail due to the crash, according to Allen. The victim was taken to the hospital but later died.

Hipps ran away from the scene but was captured by deputies, Allen said.

“Thanks to the hard work of everyone involved, this career offender will be off our streets for several years,” said Allen.

Hipps pled guilty to vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and evading arrest. He received an 11-year sentence.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.