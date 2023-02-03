No. 2 Vols set to host SEC showdown with No. 25 Auburn

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl coached the Tennessee program from 2006-11
University of Tennessee basketball practice
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 2 Tennessee is back home for another top-25 showdown, taking on No. 25 Auburn at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.

Tennessee leads its all-time series with Auburn, 79-44, dating back to 1927. When the series is contested in Knoxville, the Vols hold a 49-9 advantage.

Since 1999-2000, Tennessee is 11-2 vs. Auburn at Thompson-Boling Arena. UT won last season’s lone meeting, rallying from an 11-point second-half deficit to post a 67-62 victory in Knoxville.

Among SEC teams over the last six seasons, only Auburn (139) has more total wins than Tennessee (137).

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl coached the Tennessee program from 2006 through 2011. His son and current Auburn assistant coach, Steven Pearl, lettered for the Vols from 2007 through 2011 and is a UT graduate.

The Vols have won 27 of their last 28 games inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Under Rick Barnes, the Vols have logged 24 wins over AP-ranked foes, including 11 wins over top-10 teams.

Auburn (17-5, 7-2 SEC) has dropped two of its last three games after having previously won five straight. The Tigers saw their 28-game home win streak snapped in a 79-63 loss to Texas A&M on Jan. 25 before falling on the road in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge last Saturday at West Virginia, 80-77. Auburn defeated Georgia at home on Wednesday, 94-73, avenging a loss to the Bulldogs from last month.

The Tigers are 4-3 in true road games this season, having won three of their last four.

Using explosive second-half offense and smothering rebounding, No. 17 Tennessee defeated third-ranked Auburn, 67-62, at Thompson-Boling Arena on Feb. 26, 2022.

ESPN will have the nationally-televised broadcast. WVLT Sports will host another Big Orange Tip-Off pregame show beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

