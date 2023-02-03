‘Operation Friday the 13th’ leads to more arrests in Cocke Co.

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - More arrests were attributed to “Operation Friday the 13th,” after three people were arrested in Cocke County Thursday, according to officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Jan. 13, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office executed the drug operation with the help of the Newport Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, US Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

On Thursday, deputies and a SWAT Team served two search warrants in what they called ‘Operation Triple Threat.’

“The search warrant came after narcotics purchased fentanyl, crack cocaine, heroin, and controlled substance, from 1245 and 1253 Fox Chase Road and another residence at 1500 Hill Road,” Cocke Co. officials said. “All locations were hit at the same time by a joint effort from Cocke County Sheriffs Office, Newport Police Department, DEA, and Joint Swat team from Jefferson County authorities.”

Three people were arrested during the raid including two people for Newport, Monica and Aspen Denton, and one person from Michigan, Dior Nathan.

In total, the three are facing the following; eight counts of sale and delivery of heroin, 13 counts of sale and delivery of fentanyl, one count of sale and delivery of schedule IV controlled substance, one count of sale and delivery of oxymorphone and sale and delivery of cocaine.

After the search, authorities padlocked the houses at 1245 and 1253 Fox Chase Rd.

“Anyone caught on the property of 1245 or 1253 Fox Chase Road will be arrested on site for criminal trespassing,” officials said.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the investigation is still ongoing and they could not release more details.

