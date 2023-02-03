Plenty of sunshine for the weekend ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A dry stretch of weather is ahead as sunshine returns for the weekend and will set up the perfect weather to get outside and enjoy. Temperatures will slowly be on the climb as well as we go from a winter feel to more spring-like as we move through early next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Get ready for a cold night ahead as temperatures come crashing down later tonight as skies clear and winds begin to relax. There will be a breeze from time to time through the late evening, which will make it feel cooler at times so don’t forget the coat as you head out the door. Widespread frost is likely heading into Saturday morning as many areas fall back into the lower 20s to start the day.

Sunshine returns once again for Saturday and will set us up with a beautiful afternoon with just a few high clouds moving in. Temperatures will be on the warmer side with many areas near 50, but with a with a nice breeze out of the north it will make it feel cooler at times. Cloud cover will increase as we head into Saturday night and Sunday helping to keep us a little warmer overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

Dry weather will continue into early next week as we slowly warm each afternoon with highs approaching the lower 60s by Tuesday. Rain chances are on the rise heading into the middle of next week. Temperatures remain above average through much of next as we settle into a milder pattern.

Enjoy the wonderful weekend ahead as sunshine and warmer temperatures will be the theme to get out and enjoy the outdoors!

Slowly warming over the next few days (WVLT)

