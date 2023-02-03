State board suspends licenses of two fired EMTs involved in Tyre Nichols’ case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board committee suspended the licenses of two Emergency Medical Technicians involved in Tyre Nichols’s investigation.

The board meeting took place on Friday morning in Nashville.

After examining the Skycop video of the night of Jan. 7, the committee determined that neither EMTs, JaMicheal Sandridge nor Robert Long, engaged in primary or secondary care for Nichols during the 19 minutes of being on the scene.

Matt Gibbs with the Tennessee Department of Health advised before the board that neither EMTs took vitals, provided oxygen, nor administered an IV.

Gibbs also stated EMTs did not provide cardiac monitoring.

The board voted unanimously to suspend both Long and Sandridge licenses.

At the conclusion of the meeting, one board member called the incidents “egregious behavior for any human being and not a reflection of EMS in the state of TN,” and asked that any other medical personnel seen on the scene and failed to act, should be held accountable as well.

The chairman of the board says the investigation is ongoing and waiting for the conclusion of the investigation.

He also says anything that needs to be addressed will be forwarded to the board.

