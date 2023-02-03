TBI: Sweetwater police shoot man threatening family with gun

No officers were injured during the incident.
(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was injured in an officer-involved shooting overnight in Monroe County Thursday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A preliminary investigation revealed that shortly before midnight, Sweetwater Police Department officers responded to a call that a man was threatening family members with a firearm at a house on Raby Road in Sweetwater, a release stated.

Once officers arrived at the home, the man pointed a gun at them, according to the TBI. The officers then fired at the man, striking him, officials said.

The man was taken to a local hospital but was transported to another hospital in Knoxville afterward.

The investigation is ongoing.

