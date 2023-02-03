Troopers: Man breaks into homes and hides under sheet

By Eric Fossell
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested after allegedly breaking into two homes in South Williamson and hiding under a sheet, Kentucky State Police say.

William Grover Brewer, 30, of Dunlow, West Virginia, is charged with second-degree burglary and resisting arrest.

Troopers say the incident happened around 6 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Central Avenue.

One neighbor told investigators that a man had broken glass out of her back door. She said she proceeded to run upstairs and hide in a bedroom with her granddaughters.

Meanwhile, a neighbor told investigators she believed the suspect had been in her home.

One officer reported seeing movement under sheets in a back room, and the suspect was found hiding under them.

Troopers say Brewer attempted to run as he was placed into handcuffs. He told them the incident happened because he was on drugs.

Brewer also told investigators he was just looking for a place to sleep.

He was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

