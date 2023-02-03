Virtual learning here to stay at Knox County Schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools continued their virtual learning program and now has around 500 students in total from grades first through twelfth that are completely remote.

Jennifer Garrett, the Executive Principal for KCS Virtual Schools, said not every student is the same and how one student learns may not be the best way for another.

Since the pandemic, online school became an option, and to many teachers and students, it was the best option for them.

“We saw education was making changes and when we start to think about how we are really opening up the world for our students to be global learners, not just citizens of their own community. We had to be able to open the doors and allow students to have a school that’s not just the walls outside the building. It’s a world,” said Garrett.

Students are able to have a hands-on learning experience with the flexibility of school from anywhere there’s WiFi access.

Garrett told WVLT News that she knows people are skeptical of online learning because they don’t think students are actually retaining information. The students’ report cards tell a different story though.

“A lot of people were worried: would this translate? Would this learning continue? And we are seeing a lot of our students make amazing gains. Some of them have been in in-person settings for years, but they’ve made the most gain with us virtually,” said Garrett.

Every member of the KCS Virtual staff is a licensed educator for the grade they teach. The teachers are trained in virtual learning practices, and each student follows the same curriculum that they would if they were inside the classroom.

Melody Wagstaff is an 8th-grade science virtual teacher who taught with KCS for 15 years and never thought that her role as a teacher would change so much. She said she enjoys it more because she gets one-on-one time with more students.

“It’s such a beautiful thing that if they’re sick or if they’re traveling or if they’re just not comfortable in in-person school, they can come to us and be themselves. There is no judgment. There is no wall there,” said Wagstaff.

On Monday, Feb. 6, at Karns Middle School there will be a virtual learning interest meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. The deadline to register for next year’s Virtual Learning Program is Feb. 21.

