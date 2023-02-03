Yee-Haw Brewing opens in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville has a brand new place to eat and drink.

Yee-Haw Brewery’s seventh taproom is now open on North Broadway in North Knoxville. Some people began lining up 15 minutes early, saying they couldn’t wait for it to open.

“Just very, very special to me,” said Ajay Kilkenny, one of the first customers at Yee-Haw Brewery.

The brewery opened Friday morning after about two years of planning.

“We’ve been watching the development of this place for the past couple of years,” Kilkenny said. “Just very excited to see this place continue to grow and develop.”

Kilkenny isn’t alone. A lot of people were excited to check out the brewery on day one. Barstools and tables were filled.

This is Yee Haw’s seventh location, the sixth in Tennessee. The CEO said it was only a matter of time until they brought a location in Knoxville.

“We’ve always considered Knoxville home,” CEO Jennifer Podhajsky said. “We actually started a lot of our distributing here in the Knoxville area, and it was only natural that we would open a taproom here in Knoxville.”

Podhajsky admits it took longer than expected to open, but with the brewery complete with Prince’s Hot Chicken, indoor and outdoor seating, an outdoor bar, fire pits, games and a stage for musical performances, Podhajsky said it was worth the wait.

“We wanted to make sure that it was right,” Podhajsky said.

As for the brews, customers can expect about 60 taps to choose from.

“60 taps is pretty massive, that’s a lot,” Brewmaster of Yee-Haw’s Knoxville location Chris Meadows said.

Meadows said they serve Pilsners, lagers, IPAs and more. He said they use extra ingredients other breweries don’t.

“Extra wheats, or extra oats, which really help change the body and flavor of our beers that helps them stand out from everybody else’s,” Meadows said.

Meadows said most of the beer will be unique to this location.

Podhajsky said musical performances will start on the outdoor stage at the end of the month. She said the outdoor seating area holds around 700 people.

